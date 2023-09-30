Matip’s stoppage-time own-goal hands Tottenham a 2-1 win over defiant 9-man Liverpool

LONDON (AP) — Joel Matip’s own-goal deep into stoppage time has handed Tottenham a 2-1 win over Liverpool in the Premier League after a defiant showing from the visitors following two red cards. Liverpool looked set to hold on for a draw before Matip turned Pedro Porro’s low cross into his own net in the sixth minute of added time. Liverpool had Curtis Jones sent off in the 26th minute for a reckless challenge on Yves Bissouma and had to play the last 20 minutes plus added time with nine men after substitute Diogo Jota picked up two yellow cards in quick succession.

