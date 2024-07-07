Matías Cóccaro’s goal in the 79th helps Montreal to a 1-1 tie with Whitecaps

MONTREAL (AP) — Matías Cóccaro came on in place of Ariel Lassiter in the 62nd minute and scored in the 79th for CF Montreal on in a 1-1 tie with the Vancouver Whitecaps. Ruan Gregorio Gregorio Teixeira — known simply as “Ruan” — chipped a perfectly-placed entry to the center of the area, where Cóccaro headed home the finish. Vancouver’s Brian White scored a goal for the third consecutive game to give the Whitecaps a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute. Montreal (5-9-8), which had 58% possession, conceded one goal or fewer for just the second time in its last eight games. Jonathan Sirois had three saves for Montreal.

