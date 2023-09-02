Mathys Tel rescues Bayern Munich with late winner over Borussia Mönchengladbach

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich substitute Mathys Tel has scored late for the Bundesliga champion to come from behind and beat Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-1. It’s Bayern’s first league win over its old rival at the fifth attempt. Tel headed Joshua Kimmich’s corner in the 87th minute. New signing Victor Boniface scored twice and set up another goal as Bayer Leverkusen continued its fine start with a 5-1 rout of promoted Darmstadt. Serhou Guirassy and Chris Führich both scored twice as Stuttgart blew away Freiburg 5-0. Japan midfielder Takuma Asano scored twice for Bochum to draw at Augsburg 2-2. Werder Bremen eased to a 4-0 win over Mainz, and Hoffenheim defeated Wolfsburg 3-1.

