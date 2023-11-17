Mathieu named France’s Davis Cup captain. He will also lead the men’s tennis team at Paris Olympics

PARIS (AP) — Paul-Henri Mathieu has been named France’s Davis Cup captain and he’ll also lead the men’s national tennis team at next year’s Olympics in Paris. The Frenchman replaces countryman Sébastien Grosjean, who was in charge for four years but left his position in order to coach 19-year-old French player Arthur Fils. The 41-year-old Mathieu says “I’m proud and honored to have this position.” The Paris Games will run from July 26 to Aug. 11 and Mathieu says “I hope we will get a medal.” As a player he lost the deciding rubber in the 2002 Davis Cup final against Russia in Paris.

