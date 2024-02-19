Mathews stars for Sri Lanka in T20 series-clinching win over Afghanistan

DAMBULLA, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka has bowled out Afghanistan for 115 to win their Twenty20 by 72 runs and clinch the series in Dambulla. Angelo Mathews starred with a brisk unbeaten 42 then both opening wickets. Sri Lanka was made to bat first and scored 187-6. Sadeera Samarawickrama top-scored with 52 off 42 deliveries. Afghanistan was 31-5 after the first 27 deliveries, and all out in 17 overs. The Afghans have one last chance to win a match on tour in the third and last T20 on Wednesday. They have lost the one-off test and all three one-day internationals.

