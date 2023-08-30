Matheus Nunes refusing to train with Wolves in a bid to force through move to Man City

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Wolverhampton manager Gary O’Neil says midfielder Matheus Nunes is refusing to train with the team in a bid to force through a move to Manchester City. City has reportedly had a bid of around 47 million pounds ($60 million) for Nunes rejected by Wolves. Wolves only signed the Portugal international in the 2022 offseason. O’Neil says City has yet to make an improved bid and the transfer window closes on Sept. 1. O’Neil says Nunes is “not with the group at the moment, his choice.” City has lost Ilkay Gundogan after his contract expired and signed fellow central midfielder Mateo Kovacic as a replacement but is still looking for a more attacking midfielder.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.