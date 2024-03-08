Matharu scores career-high 35, Florida women upset Vandy 62-59 to reach SEC quarterfinals

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Matharu scored a career-high 35 points with eight rebounds and four steals, and 11th-seeded Florida upset sixth-seeded Vanderbilt 62-59 in the SEC Tournament. Matharu had an outstanding heads-up play to get the Gators to 60 points, the total they needed to advance to Friday’s quarterfinal with third-seeded Ole Miss. With the score 58-55, Matharu was taking the ball out of bounds under the Gators’ basket. The defender turned her back and Matharu threw the ball off the defender, stepped inbounds, grabbed the loose ball and laid it in for a five-point lead. Vanderbilt got a pair of free throws and a steal and a layup to make it 60-59 with 25.8 to play. Iyana Moore had 20 points for the Commodores

