Mateusz Bogusz, Ilie Sánchez lead LAFC to 2-1 victory over Whitecaps

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Mateusz Bogusz scored 35 seconds into the match, Ilie Sánchez found the net during second-half stoppage time, and Los Angeles FC pulled out a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps. Bogusz used assists from David Martínez and Olivier Giroud to score his career-high 15th goal of the season for LAFC (18-8-7). Martínez notched his fourth assist in his 16th career appearance and Giroud picked up his third in his ninth career appearance. Sebastian Berhalter pulled Vancouver (13-12-8) even in the 62nd minute when he scored off a free kick. It was his second goal of the season and the fourth of his career. The kick came after a hand ball foul on LAFC midfielder Sergi Palencia.

