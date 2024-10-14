Mateusz Bogusz, Ilie Sánchez lead LAFC to 2-1 victory over Whitecaps

By The Associated Press
Los Angeles FC's David Martinez, center left, and Vancouver Whitecaps' Levonte Johnson, right, vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/ETHAN CAIRNS]

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Mateusz Bogusz scored 35 seconds into the match, Ilie Sánchez found the net during second-half stoppage time, and Los Angeles FC pulled out a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps. Bogusz used assists from David Martínez and Olivier Giroud to score his career-high 15th goal of the season for LAFC (18-8-7). Martínez notched his fourth assist in his 16th career appearance and Giroud picked up his third in his ninth career appearance. Sebastian Berhalter pulled Vancouver (13-12-8) even in the 62nd minute when he scored off a free kick. It was his second goal of the season and the fourth of his career. The kick came after a hand ball foul on LAFC midfielder Sergi Palencia.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.