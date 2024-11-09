Mateusz Bogusz, Hugo Lloris lead LAFC over Whitecaps 1-0 in rubber match of first-round MLS series

By The Associated Press
Vancouver Whitecaps' Tristan Blackmon, left, reacts next to Vancouver Whitecaps' Samuel Adekugbe after his team lost against the Los Angeles FC in a first-round MLS Cup playoffs soccer match, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Etienne Laurent]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mateusz Bogusz scored early in the second half and Hugo Lloris made it stand up as Los Angleles FC defeated the Vancouver Whitecaps 1-0 to win the best-of-three first-round series for the MLS Cup. Neither team scored until Bogusz used an assist from defender Aaron Long in the 62nd minute to find the net with a left-footed shot from the center of the box. It was the first postseason goal for Bogusz in his eighth appearance. Long’s assist was his first in 17 career appearances — the first 10 with the New York Red Bulls.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.