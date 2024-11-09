Mateusz Bogusz, Hugo Lloris lead LAFC over Whitecaps 1-0 in rubber match of first-round MLS series

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mateusz Bogusz scored early in the second half and Hugo Lloris made it stand up as Los Angleles FC defeated the Vancouver Whitecaps 1-0 to win the best-of-three first-round series for the MLS Cup. Neither team scored until Bogusz used an assist from defender Aaron Long in the 62nd minute to find the net with a left-footed shot from the center of the box. It was the first postseason goal for Bogusz in his eighth appearance. Long’s assist was his first in 17 career appearances — the first 10 with the New York Red Bulls.

