Mateta’s hat trick helps Crystal Palace rout Aston Villa 5-0 on final day of Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Jean-Philippe Mateta’s hat trick capped off an emphatic 5-0 victory for Crystal Palace over Aston Villa as the London club equaled its best ever finish to a Premier League season. The win means Palace finished on 49 points in 10th place after winning six of its last seven games under Oliver Glasner. Aston Villa had already secured fourth place and a place in next season’s Champions League, and played like a team that had nothing at stake. Mateta, meanwhile, has now scored nine in the last eight and became the first Palace player to net a hat trick in a Premier League match at Selhurst Park. Eberechi Eze added two goals for Palace.

