Matej Mohorič fights tears after winning Tour de France 19th stage by 0.004 seconds

POLIGNY, France (AP) — Matej Mohorič has edged Kasper Asgreen in a photo finish to win the Tour de France’s 19th stage and defending champion Jonas Vingegaard has protected his commanding lead. Mohorič covered his face as he broke down and sobbed with the confirmation that he finished just ahead of his rival for his third ever stage win. Yellow jersey holder Vingegaard finished among his Jumbo-Visma teammates and remains the clear favorite to claim his second Tour victory on Sunday. The Danish rider enjoys a lead of 7 1/2 minutes over two-time champion Tadej Pogačar after taking control of the race in the Alps. Two stages remain including Sunday’s finish on the Champs-Élysées in Paris.

