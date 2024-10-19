Mateer has 5 TDs, Washington State becomes bowl eligible with 42-10 win over Hawaii

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — John Mateer threw for three first-half touchdowns and ran for two more in the second half to lead Washington State to a 42-10 win over Hawaii to become bowl eligible. It was the third time this year Mateer was responsible for five touchdowns for the Cougars, who turned three turnovers into touchdowns. The Cougars went 75 yards with Mateer and Carlos Hernandez teaming up for a 32-yard touchdown, the first of Hernandez’s career for a 7-3 lead. Mateer had a 9-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Mathers after a Bryson Lamb fumble recovery, and a 9-yarder to Kris Hutson after a Taariq Al-Uqdah interception for a 21-3 halftime lead. Brayden Schager’s 17-yard touchdown pass to Tylan Hines to open the second half but the Cougars scored rushing touchdowns on their next three possessions.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.