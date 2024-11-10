Mateer and Parker lead No. 20 Washington State past Utah State 49-28

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — John Mateer threw four touchdown passes and ran for another score, Wayshawn Parker rushed for a career-best 149 yards on 11 carries and No. 20 Washington State rolled to a 49-28 victory over Utah State. Parker sprinted for a 75-yard touchdown and also plunged in from a yard out. Kyle Williams caught three TD tosses as the Cougars improved to 8-1 with their fourth straight win since a loss at Boise State. Mateer completed 18 of 24 passes for 179 yards and also ran for 55 yards on 13 attemps. Washington State racked up 303 yards on the ground. Derrick Jameson had a 72-yard touchdown run for the Aggies. Spencer Petras was 28-of-45 passing for 208 yards and two scores with an interception.

