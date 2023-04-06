MATCHDAY: Runaway Serie A leader Napoli visits Lecce

Runaway Serie A leader Napoli visits Lecce looking to bounce back from its heaviest defeat of the season but won’t want to spend too much energy with the Champions League quarterfinals coming up. Sevilla hosts Celta Vigo in the Spanish league seeking a second straight victory under new coach José Luis Mendilibar ahead of next week’s Europa League quarterfinal game against Manchester United. Second-place Lens hosts struggling Strasbourg looking for a fourth consecutive win in the French league.

