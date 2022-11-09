MATCHDAY: Real Madrid hosts Cádiz; United-Villa rematch

Real Madrid needs to beat relegation-threatened Cádiz to enter the World Cup break closer to Spanish league leader Barcelona. The Catalan club opened a five-point lead by coming from behind to win 2-1 at Osasuna on Tuesday. Coach Carlo Ancelotti again won’t be able to count on striker Karim Benzema because of muscle fatigue. Manchester United has the chance to exact instant revenge on Aston Villa in the last of the English League Cup third-round matches. United lost 3-1 at Villa Park on Sunday, with manager Erik ten Hag heavily critical of his team.

