MATCHDAY: Newcastle hosts Man United; Napoli vs Milan

Newcastle and Manchester United go head-to-head in a fight for the Champions League spots. Three points separate third-place United and Newcastle in fifth going into Sunday’s Premier League game at St. James’ Park. Real Madrid hosts Valladolid in the Spanish league. Runaway Serie A leader Napoli hosts defending champion AC Milan in the first of three meetings between the clubs this month. The teams will also face each other in the upcoming Champions League quarterfinals. Struggling Cologne welcomes misfiring Borussia Mönchengladbach for a Rhine derby in the Bundesliga. Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain can move nine points clear at the top of the French league with a home win against midtable Lyon.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.