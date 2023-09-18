MATCHDAY: Man City begins Champions League title defense. Barcelona looks for winning start

The Champions League starts back up on Tuesday and Manchester City begins its defense of the title when it hosts Red Star Belgrade. After two consecutive group-stage exists, Barcelona begins this year’s campaign boosted by four straight victories in the Spanish league. Diego Simeone brings his Atletico to the Stadio Olimpico and Lazio, the club he won four trophies with as a player, including Serie A in 2000. Leipzig is coming into form just in time for the Champions League, where it will expect to make a winning start at Swiss team Young Boys in Bern. Celtic travels to Rotterdam to face Feyenoord on Tuesday aiming to end a 10-game winless streak in the group stages.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.