MATCHDAY: Liverpool faces Union Saint-Gilloise at Anfield, West Ham at Freiburg in Europa League

Liverpool faces Union Saint-Gilloise at Anfield in the Europa League. Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister could play against his older brother, Kevin, who is a defender at the Belgian club. In one of the toughest groups, Brighton travels to former European champion Marseille while struggling Dutch powerhouse Ajax meets AEK in Athens. Europa Conference League champion West Ham is at Freiburg and Roma with in-form Romelu Lukaku hosts Servette Geneva. In the third-tier Europa Conference League, Aston Villa hopes to recover from the opening 3-2 loss to Legia in Warsaw when it hosts Bosnia’s newcomer Zrinjski at Villa Park.

