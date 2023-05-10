MATCHDAY: Juventus hosts Sevilla in Europa League semifinals

A look at at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:

EUROPA LEAGUE

Italian powerhouse Juventus faces six-time champion Sevilla in the first leg of the Europa League semifinals in Torino. Juventus is seeking a first European title since winning the Champions League in 1996. Sevilla eliminated Manchester United in the quarterfinals. Roma hosts Bayer Leverkusen in the other semifinal of the second-tier European competition. José Mourinho is looking for back-to-back European titles with Roma. Leverkusen has been on the rise under coach Xabi Alonso, who played for Mourinho at Real Madrid, even though the German team’s 14-game unbeaten run was snapped by Cologne in a 2-1 loss last week.

EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE

Premier League club West Ham hosts Dutch team AZ Alkmaar in the semifinals of the third-tier Europa Conference League. The Hammers beat Manchester United 1-0 on Sunday to move away from the relegation zone and can now fully focus on trying to advance to what would be their third European final. High-scoring Fiorentina hosts Basel in the other last-four game. The return legs are next week.

Sevilla players celebrate at the end of the Europa League quarter finals second leg soccer match between Sevilla and Manchester United, at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, Thursday, April 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Breton) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jose Breton

___

