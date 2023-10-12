MATCHDAY: France, Austria, Belgium and Portugal can advance to Euro 2024 with wins in qualifiers

France has been cruising through its qualifying campaign with five wins from five games in Group B and a victory at the Netherlands would secure a spot in next year’s tournament in Germany for the two-time champions. France could also qualify with a draw if Greece loses at Ireland. The winner between joint Group F leaders Austria and Belgium would also secure qualification for the Euros. Portugal has a comfortable lead atop Group J after six straight wins and a 24-0 goal difference. Another win against Slovakia in Porto in would clinch a spot in Germany.

