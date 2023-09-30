MATCHDAY: Forest hosts Brentford. Atletico visit Cadiz looking for third straight win
Nottingham Forest hosts Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday. Brentford is looking for only its second win of the season. Atletico Madrid hosts Cadiz seeking a third straight win to ensure it stays in touch with the leaders of the Spanish league. Juventus and Atalanta are both looking to close in on the top of Serie A when they play each other in Bergamo. In the French league surprise front-runner Brest faces a tough trip to play unbeaten Nice, which can guarantee moving into first place with a win.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.