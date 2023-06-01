MATCHDAY: Fiorentina looking to end Serie A season with a win ahead of European final

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:

ITALY

Fiorentina will be looking to end its Serie A season with a win to boost its confidence going into next week’s Europa Conference League final. Fiorentina visits Sassuolo at the start of the final round of Italian league matches. Sassuolo, which is 13th, has little to play for but pride and is winless in its last five matches. Victory for Fiorentina could also give it a chance to qualify for next season’s Europa Conference League if Juventus is excluded from European competition by UEFA. Fiorentina plays Premier League team West Ham in the final of this season’s Europa Conference League on Wednesday.

