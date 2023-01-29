MATCHDAY: Derby-West Ham in FA Cup; Villarreal eyes top 4

West Ham looks to avoid becoming the 12th Premier League team to be eliminated from the FA Cup when it heads to third-tier Derby. West Ham might field a weakened team on Monday with its priority being preserving its status in the top flight. Villarreal hopes to continue its pursuit of a Champions League spot with a home win against Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish league. Villarreal sits three points behind fourth-place Atletico Madrid. Hellas Verona will be aiming to build on recent results when it travels to Udinese as it looks to inch closer to safety in Serie A.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.