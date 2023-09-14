MATCHDAY: Bayern and Leverkusen square off in Germany. French champion PSG hosts Nice

Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen meet in a duel between the only two teams to have made perfect starts to the Bundesliga season. Forward Randal Kolo Muani is expected to make his debut for French champion Paris Saint-Germain against Nice. He joined from German club Eintracht Frankfurt for 95 million euros ($101 million). Rayo Vallecano tries to rebound from consecutive losses when it hosts Alaves in the Spanish league.

