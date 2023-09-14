MATCHDAY: Bayern and Leverkusen square off in Germany. French champion PSG hosts Nice

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
FILE - Bayern's Jamal Musiala, center, and Leverkusen's Piero Hincapie, left, challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich in Leverkusen, Germany, Sunday, March 19, 2023. Bayern Munich hosts Bayer Leverkusen when the Bundesliga returns from the international break with its biggest game of the season so far. Something will need to give on Friday between the only two teams remaining with perfect records. Leverkusen has racked up 11 goals in three wins from three games and leads on goal difference from Bayern. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Meissner]

Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen meet in a duel between the only two teams to have made perfect starts to the Bundesliga season. Forward Randal Kolo Muani is expected to make his debut for French champion Paris Saint-Germain against Nice. He joined from German club Eintracht Frankfurt for 95 million euros ($101 million). Rayo Vallecano tries to rebound from consecutive losses when it hosts Alaves in the Spanish league.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.