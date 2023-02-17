MATCHDAY: Arsenal faces Emery; Bayern visits Gladbach

Arsenal has to regroup quickly after losing Wednesday’s Premier League meeting with Manchester City as the London club travels to Aston Villa for a lunchtime kickoff against its former manager Unai Emery’s team. Man City then plays Nottingham Forest later Saturday. Karim Benzema rests ahead of Real Madrid’s trip to Liverpool when the defending Spanish champions visit Osasuna in the Spanish league. Bayern Munich goalkeeper Yann Sommer makes a quick return to Borussia Mönchengladbach for their Bundesliga game one month after his switch between the sides. Monza owner Silvio Berlusconi prepares to welcome his old team AC Milan in Serie A. Nice will again be missing injured striker Nicolas Pepe against Reims in the French league.

