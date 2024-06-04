Match abandoned after Scotland set England target of 109 in 10 overs in rain-hit T20 World Cup game

By The Associated Press
Fans remain in the stands as rain interrupts an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Scotland and England at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ricardo Mazalan]

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — Scotland set defending champion England a tough revised target of 109 runs in 10 overs at the T20 World Cup before the cricket match in Barbados was abandoned because of more rain. Each team earns a point in Group B with the no result. Rain had already twice interrupted the Twenty20 game before Scotland openers George Munsey and Michael Jones made a spirited 90-0 in a revised 10 overs each team. England’s target was then recalculated under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) Method to 109. That would have been a challenge even for England’s ferocious batting.

