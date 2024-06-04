Match abandoned after Scotland set England target of 109 in 10 overs in rain-hit T20 World Cup game

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — Scotland set defending champion England a tough revised target of 109 runs in 10 overs at the T20 World Cup before the cricket match in Barbados was abandoned because of more rain. Each team earns a point in Group B with the no result. Rain had already twice interrupted the Twenty20 game before Scotland openers George Munsey and Michael Jones made a spirited 90-0 in a revised 10 overs each team. England’s target was then recalculated under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) Method to 109. That would have been a challenge even for England’s ferocious batting.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.