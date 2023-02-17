Matarazzo’s Hoffenheim loses again after late Augsburg goal

AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) — Fredrik Jensen has scored late for Augsburg to beat Hoffenheim 1-0 in the Bundesliga and deal American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo his second defeat in two games since taking over. Augsburg captain Jeffrey Gouweleeuw headed on a corner that Jensen converted at the far post in the 88th minute to lift the home team five points clear of Hoffenheim. Hoffenheim hasn’t won a game since October. It’s just two points above the relegation zone before the rest of the 21st round is played. The New Jersey-born Matarazzo was hired by Hoffenheim last week.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.