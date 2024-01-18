Masters welcomes Angel Cabrera back as long as the Argentine can get a visa to travel to Augusta

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley says Angel Cabrera can play in the Masters. The former champion just needs a visa to travel from Argentina. Cabrera still hasn’t been able to get a visa since he was released on parole after spending two years in prison for gender violence against two partners. Cabrera won the 2009 Masters in a playoff. He also won the 2007 U.S. Open at Oakmont. Masters champions are exempt to play for life. The PGA Tour has lifted its suspension of the 54-year-old Argentine. Cabrera hasn’t played in the Masters since 2019.

