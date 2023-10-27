Masters unlikely to change eligibility criteria, Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley says

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley says the Masters is unlikely to make any changes to its eligibility criteria for next year’s tournament. That means fewer players from LIV Golf will be competing in the year’s first major. Only past Masters champions and recent major champions are eligible among current LIV players. The Masters invites winners of PGA Tour events and players ranked in the top 50 in the world, among other qualifying criteria. The Official World Golf Ranking committee recently rejected LIV Golf’s application to award ranking points for its 48-man, 54-hole events. LIV has nine players currently eligible for the Masters after 18 competed last year.

