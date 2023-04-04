Masters only big show in town as other tours take week off

This week is the 87th edition of the Masters. Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion. Tiger Woods is playing only his second tournament of the year. He has never missed the cut as a pro. FanDuel Sportsbook lists Rory McIlroy as the favorite. This is his ninth time playing the Masters when McIlroy has a shot at completing the career Grand Slam. And there are 18 players from LIV Golf as part of the 88-man field. The Masters is so big that all the other major tours are taking off this week. The LPGA in Japan and Korea are playing.

