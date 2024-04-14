Masters Latest: World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler out to 3-shot lead at Masters on the back nine

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler ripped off three consecutive birdies around the turn at the Masters before bogeying No. 11, and has a 3-shot advantage on Max Homa and Ludvig Aberg with six holes standing in front of him and a second green jacket. Scheffler made a nice putt at the eighth, then stuck his approach to a couple of feet for a tap-in at the ninth. The world’s top-ranked player, who is widely considered the best ball-striker in the game, then gave himself another good look at the 10th and got that putt to go to reach 9 under for the championship. Aberg will be falling back soon. He dunked his second shot at No. 11 in the water left of the green.

