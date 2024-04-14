Masters Latest: Tiger Woods’ struggles continue in final round at Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods continues to struggle at the Masters. In his 100th round Sunday at Augusta National, Woods started the day par, birdie, bogey, par before running into major problems on the fifth hole. He had an unplayable shot off the tee and was driven back to the tee on a golf cart to re-hit. Woods finished with a triple-bogey 7 on the fifth and is now 4 over for the day and 15 over for the tournament.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.