Masters Latest: Tiger Woods caps off Masters week with his worst finish as a pro golfer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods ended his week at Augusta National with a record he could do without. After setting a Masters record on Friday by making his 24th consecutive cut, Woods went 82-77 on the weekend and finished at 16-over 304. That’s his highest 72-hole score of a career that spans three decades. His previous high was a 302 at the Memorial in 2015, the year he posted a career-worst 85 in the third round. The only other time he failed to break 300 was at the Masters two years ago. He shot 78-78 on the weekend and finished at 301.Woods was in last place among the 60 players who made the cut when he finished.

