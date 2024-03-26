Masters has only a few spots left. One player could earn a spot at Augusta National via ranking
The final week for players to try to get into the Masters through the world ranking has rarely held so few possibilities. Byeong Hun An is a lock to stay in the top 50. Only one other player might earn a spot via the world ranking. And that will require a big finish for someone like Tom Hoge or Mackenzie Hughes. In other golf news, the tech-infused golf league of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy is moving into a steel-structured building. The league’s inflatable dome collapsed last year and led to a one-year launch postponement. It’s now set to begin in January.
