Masters champ Scottie Scheffler posts a 63 and leads the RBC Heritage by 1 shot

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Masters champion Scottie Scheffler is not letting up. He won the green jacket last week. Now he’s in position to add the plaid jacket from Harbour Town in the RBC Heritage. Scheffler was bogey-free for a 63. That took him from a three-shot deficit to a one-shot lead over Sepp Straka. Collin Morikawa was another shot back and Masters runner-up Ludvig Aberg was among those three behind. Scheffler is going for his fourth win in his last five tournaments. He’s trying to become the first player since Bernhard Langer to win in the next week after winning the Masters.

