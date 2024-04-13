Masters champ Jon Rahm squeaked inside the cut Friday while several major winners were sent home

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Major champions Justin Thomas, Brian Harman, Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson were among the big names that missed the cut at the Masters on Friday. Defending champion Jon Rahm had to rally to squeak inside it. Thomas played his last four holes in 7 over to miss the cut by one. Harman came undone on the second nine of his opening round, Spieth had a quadruple-bogey during his first round and Johnson never got going all week. The cut came at 6 over after a day of brutal winds that sent scores soaring. Other major winners that won’t be playing the weekend were Wyndham Clark, Bubba Watson and Justin Rose.

