Masters champ Jon Rahm backs out of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s tech-driven TGL league

The tech-infused TGL golf league led by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy has lost a prime player before it even gets going. Masters champion Jon Rahm has removed himself from the 24-man roster. Rahm says joining the league requires more of a commitment than he can offer. The decision comes shortly after TGL announced just what it is and how it works. It has spent the week slowly revealing team names and which players are representing some of the cities. TGL says it will replace Rahm on the 24-man roster. The league starts Jan. 9.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.