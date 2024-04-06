MASTERS ’24: Matsuyama impresses champions dinner with speech. In English, no less

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Hideki Matsuyama felt plenty of nerves on the back nine at Augusta National when he won the Masters. They might have been worse a year later. He was the host of the Masters Club dinner for all the past champions. He had to speak. And dinner is for members only, so he could not bring his interpreter. Matsuyama’s speech is still talked about as one of the best. He memorized his thoughts and still keeps that typewritten page on his phone. Gary Player has been going since 1962. He says it was the first time there was a standing ovation.

