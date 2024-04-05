MASTERS ’24: A hole-by-hole look at Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A hole-by-hole description at Augusta National for the 88th Masters. There was only one significant change for this year. The tee box on the par-5 second was moved back 10 yards. Based on how last year played, the easiest par 5s were on the front nine, not the back nine. Included with the description is the average score and ranking difficulty of each hole from last year’s tournament. There’s also a famous moment from each hole.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.