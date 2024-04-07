MASTERS ’24: A capsule look at Masters from 5 to 75 years ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — This is the 75-year anniversary of Sam Snead winning the first green jacket at the Masters. The tournament began 15 years earlier, but it wasn’t until 1949 that Augusta National decided to award a green jacket to the winner. The previous champions got theirs retroactively. Among other milestones at the Masters is the golden anniversary of Gary Player winning his second green jacket. Most famously, it’s been five years since Tiger Woods recovered from multiple back surgeries to win the Masters for the fifth time.

