MASTERS ’24: 8th hole at Augusta National has an uphill climb and a blind shot

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The eighth hole at Augusta National is the only par 5 without a hazard. It still can pack quite a punch. The eighth over the years has ranked as the most difficult of the par 5s at the Masters. Last year it was the second easiest. The only albatross 2 on the hole came from Bruce Devlin in 1967. He joked that his 4-wood from 240 yards looked good all the way. Devlin wouldn’t know because the second shot is so severely uphill that it’s a blind shot.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.