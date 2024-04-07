MASTERS ’24: 8th hole at Augusta National has an uphill climb and a blind shot

By DOUG FERGUSON The Associated Press
FILE - Jordan Spieth hits out of a bunker on the eighth hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament Friday, April 10, 2015, in Augusta, Ga. Spieth says this bunker is his least favorite place to be. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David J. Phillip]

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The eighth hole at Augusta National is the only par 5 without a hazard. It still can pack quite a punch. The eighth over the years has ranked as the most difficult of the par 5s at the Masters. Last year it was the second easiest. The only albatross 2 on the hole came from Bruce Devlin in 1967. He joked that his 4-wood from 240 yards looked good all the way. Devlin wouldn’t know because the second shot is so severely uphill that it’s a blind shot.

