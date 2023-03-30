MASTERS ’23: Facts and figures for 87th edition of Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The Masters will be April 6-9 at Augusta National. This is the 87th edition of the tournament. Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion. Tiger Woods will be playing only his second tournament of the year. He has never missed the cut as a pro. FanDuel Sportsbook lists Rory McIlroy as the favorite. This is his ninth time playing the Masters when he has a shot at completing the career Grand Slam. The 13th hole will get plenty of attention. The tee has been extended 35 yards. It’s expected that players going for the green in two will need a 4-iron or more.

