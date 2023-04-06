MASTERS ’23: A look back at key anniversaries at the Masters

By DOUG FERGUSON The Associated Press
FILE - 1997 Masters champion Tiger Woods, right, helps 1998 Masters champion Mark O'Meara put on his Green Jacket after he won the tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., Sunday, April 12, 1998. O'Meara won his first major 25 years ago this week. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/AMY SANCETTA]

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The Masters loves its heritage and the tournament is loaded with big moments. This is a capsule look at key anniversaries this year. It was 75 years ago when Claude Harmon won the Masters while working as a club professional. It was 25 years ago when Mark O’Meara birdied the last two holes to win his first major. And just 10 years ago, Adam Scott became the first Australian in a green jacket.

