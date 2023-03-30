MASTERS ’23: A hole-by-hole look at Augusta National

By DOUG FERGUSON The Associated Press
FILE - The Masters golf pin flag on the 9th green is seen with the scoreboard along the first fairway in the background at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. The Masters has no shortage of storylines at Augusta National. Tiger Woods returns after nearly two months. This will be only his third appearance against elite competition since last year's Masters. Rory McIlroy is in good form as he goes for the final leg of the career Grand Slam. And they share the stage with 18 players who most fans haven't see in more than nine months. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Curtis Compton]

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The Masters starts April 6, and the course at Augusta National is among the most famous in the world because it’s the only major held in the same place. Most memorable is the back nine because of the two par-5 holes that can be reached in two. They also allow for big numbers. What follows is a look at each hole, along with key moments at each one over the years. They also are ranked in degree of difficulty, with the average score over 84 tournaments.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.