Masters 13th hole was almost a gimme, maybe not so much now

By STEVE REED The Associated Press
FILE - Masters' caddies examine the green on the 13th hole during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament on Monday, April 4, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. The Masters has no shortage of storylines at Augusta National. Tiger Woods returns after nearly two months. This will be only his third appearance against elite competition since last year's Masters. Rory McIlroy is in good form as he goes for the final leg of the career Grand Slam. And they share the stage with 18 players who most fans haven't see in more than nine months. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jae C. Hong]

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — After years of negotiations, a land acquisition deal and millions of dollars, the Masters finally made modifications to what historically has been the easiest hole on the golf course. No. 13, the par-5 leaving Amen Corner, has a new look. The tee box has been moved back 35 yards to make the hole more challenging and now it’s up to the players whether they will go for the glory as they have been or play it safe. Now, 35 yards may not sound like very far but Augusta National Golf Club went to great lengths to make it happen.

