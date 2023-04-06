Masters 13th hole goes from relative gimme to hardest par 5

By STEVE REED The Associated Press
FILE - Masters' caddies examine the green on the 13th hole during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament on Monday, April 4, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. The Masters has no shortage of storylines at Augusta National. Tiger Woods returns after nearly two months. This will be only his third appearance against elite competition since last year's Masters. Rory McIlroy is in good form as he goes for the final leg of the career Grand Slam. And they share the stage with 18 players who most fans haven't see in more than nine months. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jae C. Hong]

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The 13th hole at Masters went from the easiest of the four par 5s a year ago to the most difficult in Thursday’s first round following modifications at Augusta National. The 13th hole, which leaves Amen Corner, has traditionally been a relative gimme for the world’s top players. A new look after years of negotiations, a land acquisition deal and millions of dollars changed that on Thursday. The tee box has been moved back 35 yards to make the hole more challenging, forcing players to choose between going for the glory as they have in the past or laying up.

