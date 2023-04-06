Masters 13th hole goes from relative gimme to hardest par 5

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The 13th hole at Masters went from the easiest of the four par 5s a year ago to the most difficult in Thursday’s first round following modifications at Augusta National. The 13th hole, which leaves Amen Corner, has traditionally been a relative gimme for the world’s top players. A new look after years of negotiations, a land acquisition deal and millions of dollars changed that on Thursday. The tee box has been moved back 35 yards to make the hole more challenging, forcing players to choose between going for the glory as they have in the past or laying up.

