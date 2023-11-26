Mast, Tominaga lead way for Nebraska in 85-72 win over Cal State Fullerton

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Rienk Mast scored 19 points, Keisei Tominaga added 17, and Nebraska continued its hot start to the season, defeating Cal State Fullerton 85-72. Nebraska improved to 7-0 for the first time since the 1992-93 season and just the fifth time in program history. Mast and Tominaga opened the second half with 3-pointers and the Cornhuskers extended their 11-point halftime lead to 17 points at 53-36. Nebraska led by double digits throughout the second half. Cal State Fullerton got as close as 11 down in the final 2 1/2 minutes but Nebraska had no trouble maintaining its lead.

