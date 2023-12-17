Mast, Gary propel Nebraska to 62-46 victory over Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Rienk Mast and Juwan Gary finished with double-doubles to power Nebraska to a 62-46 victory over Kansas State. Mast sank 8 of 15 shots with three 3-pointers, scoring 19 with 12 rebounds for the Cornhuskers (9-2), who snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Wildcats (8-3) dating to when both were members of the Big 12 Conference. It was Mast’s fourth double-double of the season. Gary totaled 13 points and a career-high 18 rebounds for his second double-double of the campaign. Cam Carter had 12 points to lead Kansas State, which saw a five-game win streak end.

