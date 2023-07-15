Mass crash on Tour briefly halts Stage 14. Pogacar, Vingegaard escape unscathed

By The Associated Press
France's Romain Bardet abandons the race after crashing during the fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 152 kilometers (94.5 miles) with start in Annemasse and finish in Morzine Les Portes du Soleil, France, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Thibault Camus]

ANNEMASSE, France (AP) — Spanish rider Antonio Pedrero has been evacuated by ambulance following a mass pile-up that briefly halted the 14th stage of the Tour de France soon after the start on Saturday. Louis Meintjes, who was 13th overall, hit the ground and abandoned with a suspected broken collarbone. His teammate Adrien Petit got back on his bike with his right leg bandaged. Dozens of racers crashed on the bend of a slippery road in Annemasse and many received treatment. Organizers decided to neutralize the stage for about 15 minutes. Neither defending champion Jonas Vingegaard nor two-time champion Tadej Pogacar were involved in the crash.

