Mason Rudolph’s story of perseverance takes a turn as the Steelers put their season in his hands

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph is embracing his chance to make a difference in his team’s spiraling season. The six-year veteran will make his first start in more than two years against Cincinnati if Kenny Pickett’s surgically repaired right ankle is unable to go. Rudolph has spent the past two seasons as the third-string quarterback. His teammates have praised his work ethic under the circumstances. Coach Mike Tomlin says Rudolph is deserving of a chance. Rudolph says his story of perseverance is only inspirational if the Steelers win.

